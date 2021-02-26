To the editor:
Plum Island Coffee Roasters and Bruce Vogel need our support.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters is, without a doubt, a favorite gathering spot among Newburyport residents and visitors alike. Its unique charm is a product of the friendly staff, great coffee, local artwork, and to a great extent, the location.
When we moved our young family here five years ago, my son would eat muffins and we would watch the boats on the river. This is but one of thousands of similar stories. It is hard to describe, but people just seem happy there.
After weathering the storm of the pandemic and continuing to pay his rent, New England Development is evicting Bruce with 45 days notice. While they may have the right to do this, it does not mean that it is ethical.
I am a strong proponent of the free market, however, communities and citizens have the ability to stand together to influence what we collectively want our communities to look like.
If we do not stand together with our local business owners, companies like New England Development, who own many of the retail spaces in town, will continue to evict the owners of our charming boutiques and restaurants and raise rents until chain restaurants and stores are the only businesses that can afford to survive. I
It is heartbreaking to see how many businesses have been forced to close during these trying times. It seems unjust and shortsighted to force a treasured local business to slightly improve profit margins. I do not even believe that Mr. Vogel had the opportunity to negotiate.
In a few short days, a petition to save PICR has amassed over 12,000 signatures and counting. Please consider signing the petition and reach out to our local leaders to make our voices heard in an effort to maintain the Newburyport's charm.
Luke Rood
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.