To the editor:
After three years of meetings and planning with city officials, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Community Action, school officials, and neighbors, the city’s renovation plan to address public safety at Lower Atkinson is ready for approval.
It has been exciting to see plans evolve based on thoughtful input and feedback from all parties involved. As a parent and president of the Pioneer League, I have feared for the safety of all who attend events at Lower Atkinson for many years due to the unsafe parking conditions. Our great city is growing and so is the Pioneer League. Baseball and softball registration continues to rise and we now cater to over 500 players. As a result, the Pioneer League hosts close to 100 families per night at Lower Atkinson during the height of the season.
In my view, the renovation plan addresses several important issues, including but not limited to the following:
Parking safety
Protect and strengthen existing conservation land
Climate concerns
Overflow parking burden on neighboring streets
Safe sidewalk passage for all residents
Drainage issues which currently cost the Pioneer League thousands of dollars annually
I applaud the mayor and his team who, in my opinion, have gone above and beyond to specifically address environmental concerns related to this renovation. As part of their thoughtful due diligence process, the city retained a wetland scientist to survey the park.
These efforts helped ensure limited impact to the existing ecosystem and helps strengthen the habitat over the long term. The proposal also addresses climate concerns. Trees will be replanted to offset any removal necessary to address drainage and space issues.
As I reflect on the evolution of the renovation plans over the years it has become clear to me that plans change and public process takes time. However, the one thing that has not changed is the urgency to protect our children, residents and visitors at Lower Atkinson.
The city has put together a sensible and thoughtful plan. Let’s trust their process and get behind it before it’s too late.
TIM DEGRAVAS
President
Pioneer League
Newburyport
