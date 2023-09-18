To the editor:
We’re a fortunate sport-and-family community in Newburyport for sure. We have remarkable parent participation year in and year out, supporting the growth of the Pioneer League along with maintaining and improving the fields.
With all of the positive improvement there have been to the league over the years, there’s a significant problem/danger: parking at the Lower Atkinson baseball fields.
I began coaching in the Pioneer League in 2010 and I live very close to the park. The lack of parking has always been very difficult at Lower Atkinson to say the least, but more importantly, very dangerous.
There are way to many near misses on the so-called low road going past the park. Little kids and families are packed into the fields on game day, which is awesome, but scary when it comes to the drop-offs, pick-ups and parking in general.
Tim Degraves, who’s spearheading this issue, has put a ton of time and effort into the league and the fields in town. He’s a true baseball and family guy, clearly invested in making the Newburyport league better, safer and more fun.
The improvements to the field parking and drainage really are a must. Hopefully the project gets fast-tracked, it’s a true betterment for anyone residing or visiting here. Let’s go Port!
MICHAEL ENES
Newburyport

