To the editor:
The Feb. 3 editorial in The Daily News titled “Sun, lack of taxes might tip the balance” refers to a white paper recently published by the Pioneer Institute.
The Pioneer report claims the migration of high-income Massachusetts residents to states like Florida and New Hampshire indicates “a strong correlation between state taxes and migration.” The editorial goes on to say that while the report draws conclusions based on the data, it does not advocate a course of action.
A cursory reading of the editorial leaves the reader with the impression that the Pioneer Institute is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to objective research.
The Pioneer Institute is a conservative Massachusetts think tank with ties to right-wing state legislative organizations such as ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) and SPN (State Policy Network).
Organizations like the Pioneer Institute, ALEC and SPN were created in various states around the country to promote and implement “free market” policies such as limited taxation, privatization of government services, charter schools, corporate deregulation and anti-union right to work laws.
They are funded by wealthy donors like the Koch brothers, fossil fuel corporations and other undisclosed donors. They work with state lawmakers behind closed doors to write legislation that aligns with their right-wing agenda.
The Pioneer Institute has a definite agenda. A key tactic to promote their agenda is to present their materials as unbiased research
I encourage the editorial board to be more accurate in identifying political organizations in future editorials.
Patty Myers
Newburyport
