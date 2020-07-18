To the editor:
As of July 10, Gov. Charlie Baker rescinded his emergency order of March 25, which suspended the use of reusable bags in stores and froze the ban on single-use plastic bags in the cities and towns that had passed such restrictions.
The July 10 change allows the return of all plastic bag bans previously in effect. Since the March order was issued, most food stores have been using plastic bags for groceries.
Ironically, the selection of plastic bags over paper bags has been shown to be a poor choice. An article in the Lancet on May 1 showed that the virus is not detectable on paper after three hours whereas it lasts for seven days on plastic.
According to Kirstie Pecci of the Conservation Law Foundation, “Experts from around the world have stated that no known cases of COVID-19 have been linked to any surface, including reusable bags. When the governor issued this order, we didn’t have this information. Now we know single use bags, cups, and food ware are not going to protect us from COVID-19.”
The detrimental polluting effects of plastic bags are well-documented and led to their ban in 139 Massachusetts communities, including Newburyport. Now, that the ban is back in effect, food stores can charge customers for bags.
An additional benefit of the ban is that reusable bags can be used again in food stores to protect our environment and community.
Thomas Szabo
Newburyport
The letter writer is a volunteer for the zero waste program and ACES (Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards).
