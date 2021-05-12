To the editor:
A few days ago there was a letter to the editor stating the problems that plastic film causes with our trash/recycling company here in Newburyport. While I agree that the person who wrote the letter is 100% correct, I am having difficulty with the fact that “Throw it in the trash” was the solution. This is definitely not the solution. I am told by our city Recycling Department that the two grocery stores in our city accept plastic film. I was also told that whoever picks it up at these stores recycles it. That is a better solution, by far.
If plastic film is recyclable then maybe the city should look into a solution. Throwing it in the trash is not an option.
Garry R. Roy
Newburyport
