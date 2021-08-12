To the editor:
Recently, unexpectedly, I was admitted to Anna Jaques Hospital for a few days.
I feel it is important to extend my thanks to all who made my visit, a pleasant one.
Dr. Naseer, day nurses Bridget and Katie, my night nurses, P.A. Jenn, several CNAs, too many to recall their names. Dr. Bentley and his crew, Emily, Molly and Joe. The MRI and ultrasound folks were all very pleasant and professional.
In regard to the many lab technicians, I was lucky enough to have the pleasure of experiencing their expertise. They were always very nice.
I found the menu choices excellent and the food arrived within one minute of my requested time, hot and very tasteful. Thank you all.
Sharon Plummer
West Newbury
