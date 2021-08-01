To the editor:
What do you say to friends and family who are not vaccinated against COVID-19? I think it’s time to say, “Please help keep our grandchildren from ending up in the hospital and dying.”
As grandparents, it was a relief when the original version of COVID-19 seemed to have less impact on kids, but that is changing. On July 28, 2021, the Arkansas Children’s hospitals, located in Little Rock and Springdale, reported 24 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 24 children, seven were in intensive care, and two were on ventilators. They’ve never seen this level of cases before.
Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccinated people are less likely to get infected and less likely to pass the virus on to others. Even if you aren’t worried about your own health, it is important to stop COVID-19 from running through our communities because the more people who get COVID, the more chance it will mutate. COVID likes to mutate, and each mutation seems to make it more contagious and more deadly – even to our grandchildren.
I love my grandchild. I’m sure you love yours, too. Please, let’s all do our part to keep children safe – get vaccinated.
Virginia Caivano
Salem
