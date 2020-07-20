To the editor:
As we all ache to resume life as it used to be, free to enjoy the beautiful environs of our beloved town, spend time together with friends and family on the sparkling boardwalk or visit shops and support local businesses and artisans, let us please be mindful that we are also a magnet for out-of-towners who wish for a safe, COVID-19-appropriate visit.
A friend of mine who lives on the South Shore recently visited with her husband who is immuno-compromised due to cancer treatment. Like the rest of us, they desperately needed to get out of the house and just have a relaxing day away from their four walls.
She was appalled by the number of people, old and young alike, who were not wearing masks and not keeping a safe distance from others. They felt so uncomfortable that they fled back home.
While it is impossible to know who among the maskless were Newburyport residents and who were visitors, it still bears reminding: Please, please, please remember that wearing a mask is for the safety of both ourselves and those we encounter. A moment of consideration for others goes a very long way.
Kathleen C. Brittan
Newburyport
