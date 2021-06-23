To the editor:
We, at The Dance Place-Joppa Dance Company, wish to thank Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm for welcoming us to use its location for our June 19 recital.
It was a joyous day of four short performances (10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.), which allowed us to keep audience attendance at a safe number. The early forecast of rain changed to partly sunny and, although quite hot at times, it was a fine day.
Kids age 5 to 18 performed ballet, jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, tap and modern pieces choreographed by Nicole Chabot, Fontaine Dubus, Cheryl Fisher, Jenn Grinnings, Victoria Grinnings, Emma Keery, Julie Pike, Erin Staffiere, Jen Steeves and Pam Smith, in addition to student choreography.
This year’s performance title was "Resilience," in honor of all our dancers who showed up every week with such positive and exuberant energy in spite of the constraints of masks and taped-off areas on the dance floor. We are so very grateful.
Fontaine Dubus
The Dance Place-Joppa Dance Company
