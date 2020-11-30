To the editor:
Early this past Saturday morning, one of the Newbury police officers stopped on Northern Boulevard near Mad Martha's and ticketed the few cars that were parked on the street.
You can rightfully say that he should have ticketed the cars; they probably didn't have resident stickers.
But as anyone who lives in the vicinity knows, the cars parked on the street at that hour of the morning, in that particular location, could only belong to the few employees or patrons of Mad Martha's restaurant.
We've all been through a historically difficult time lately. Between COVID and social unrest, the nation has suffered deeply.
If only one positive thing emerges from these bleak times, I would hope that it would be a strengthening of the feeling that community matters. Now, more than ever, each of us should want to help and support our neighbors.
I'm sure that the owners and employees of the restaurant have been through a particularly hard time. They were closed for much of the year and business isn't anywhere near past levels.
To have police officers handing out parking tickets doesn't evoke the sense of community we all need. Maybe, having them stop in to say hello and purchase a cup of coffee would be a better use of their time.
Going forward, perhaps the town could enact a provision allowing Newbury business owners to purchase resident parking stickers.
The town already benefits from the businesses. Let's say thank you to them for maintaining the character of the island.
Jim McClutchy
Newbury (Plum Island)
