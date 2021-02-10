To the editor:
The increasing threat to the homes on Plum Island is yet another terribly unfortunate climate change reality.
The photographs in The Daily News and the heartfelt comments from our citizens and elected officials underscore the plight of this island.
Though this letter will not win a popularity contest, it is time to acknowledge that climatic forces will not be contained by human intervention. Mayor Donna Holaday is right when, after visiting the ravages of yet another coastal storm, she said it is “hard to fight Mother Nature.”
In fact, it is impossible. While Plum Island is a natural barrier island, residents there have to acknowledge that it may become uninhabitable in a matter of years. There are not enough sand bags or concrete barriers to prevent the Atlantic Ocean from swallowing up the island homes.
Plum Island is just one of many coastal communities on planet Earth that will soon face this reality. Further expenditures to repair or replace damaged homes will have to be borne by the homeowners. This is not a callous position.
In 1998, the massive ice storm snapped a 100-year-old tree on my lawn, crushing much of my home. It was my insurance that covered that loss. I did not expect the town I lived in to bail me out.
I feel the same way about New Orleans, New York City and much of Boston. As an intelligent society, we can’t continue to plod along as if some magic will stop the rising seas and then expect tax dollars to rebuild your homes.
One buys, owns and builds on wetlands at their own peril and owners can best protect their investment by purchasing flood insurance. Tax dollars may be appropriate for a once-in-a-100-year calamity but should not be the remedy for ongoing predictable flooding.
This is not a heartless position. It is sensible. People all over this country and other countries are going to have to relocate. I would be interested in the outcome of a public referendum on spending public money to save homes on Plum Island.
Should the residents of Plum Island feel so strongly about their commitment to living there, they could think about incorporating as their own municipality and self-fund the incalculable costs of thwarting storm after storm.
We sometimes hear that the definition of insanity is continuing to do the same things and expecting different outcomes. All the fences, vegetation and dredging will not ward off the inevitable.
Now is the time for rational dialogue and planning that will best position residents to make wise decisions for their future.
There may be a host of other thoughtful ideas to address the crisis facing Plum Island and it is time for that dialogue to happen.
William Shuttleworth
Newburyport
