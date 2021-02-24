To the editor:
My wife (Kerry Metzdorf) and I are residents of Plum Island, 17 55th St., in Newburyport. We are also local business owners of Metzy’s Cantina and Metzy’s Taqueria.
We employ dozens of local area residents and frequently are involved with local charities and support them whenever and however we can.
As homeowners on Plum Island, my wife and I are extremely concerned about the proposed City Council approach(es) with respect to potentially ratcheting down property owners’ rights and imposing harsh, restrictive rebuilding and development limitations.
Such proposed limitations, if they were to be adopted without a transparent and fair deliberation, could very easily cause irreparable financial and emotional damage to the 1,500ish property owners who have been faithfully building equity and livelihoods throughout the island in this generation as well as past.
It is our belief that the proposed set of new limitations to Plum Island owners’ property rights presented for discussion Monday night is being proposed at a very unfair time. This proposal is far too aggressive to be considered without a decent and fair due process.
With council meetings being held virtually, and most or all of us dealing with many additional things that are outside of the “norm” to get us through the COVID-19 pandemic/crisis, this is a curveball that has the potential to dramatically and negatively impact property values for hundreds!
The implications for Plum Island property owners are so serious, I am hoping the City Council will see fit to wait to even consider meeting and discussing the topics of new/updated property rights limitations until we are all able to more appropriately participate in the discussion and dialogue.
To be fair, I’m sensitive to the fact that we need to discuss and confront realities as they relate to climate change and our city. But the time for that is not now.
Our time, energies and resources should all be collectively marshaled toward lifting each other up, and making sure we all have the basic things we need — food, water, heat, medical care, etc.
The council should consider revisiting this whole discussion later (like post-COVID), and in the meantime, allow a more inclusive group to participate (including PI property owners) in generating whatever proposals the council can consider in the future related to this issue.
Erik Metzdorf
Plum Island
Newburyport
