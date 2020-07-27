To the editor:
As a Navy veteran living in Amesbury, I have watched with shock and horror as the Trump administration has deployed federal storm troopers to the streets of American cities.
I was proud to watch one of my fellow Navy vets, Christopher David, stand up to these unidentified, camouflaged thugs in Portland, and I hope that the multiple displays of solidarity we have seen in the face of impending fascism will move the Trump administration to recall these forces soon.
However, I want to remind readers that these harrowing scenes on American city streets are merely an escalation of the militarized police brutality we saw deployed against peaceful protesters in the month following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.
As such, they should serve as a clear reminder to all citizens that the weapons and tactics of war have no place on our streets, especially supported by the federal government.
In Massachusetts alone, since 2010 the Department of Defense’s 1033 Program has supplied police departments with over $4.2 million in military equipment, including five mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), vehicles used on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan.
No municipal police department could possibly have any use for such equipment, particularly when the biggest threat facing it is a group of mothers linking arms and singing lullabies for peace.
As we continue to fight the Trump administration’s aspirational tyranny, we must remember that the removal of unaccountable federal troops from American cities will not mark the end of the federal government’s attempts to turn our streets into war zones – far from it.
Only once the 1033 Program has ended and the police have been demilitarized will our communities be able to breathe easy and know that those sworn to protect them will not harm them instead.
Steve Smith
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.