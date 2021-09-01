To the editor:
Those that favor eliminating the Indians logo/mascot in Amesbury are nothing more than “social justice warriors” (some of whom are my friends and acquaintances).
They are attempting to change a historical past that has honored our Indigenous population.
They are (possibly innocently) attempting to indoctrinate Amesbury High students in racist ways rather than holding and promoting the Indigenous race with great respect.
Something AHS students have done for close to a century or more. Let’s get off the political correctness train and continue a positive tradition that should pass the test of time for many years to come.
In closing, it is my wish that AHS alumni be given a chance to make this historical decision, with an online choice including ID name verification and year of graduation.
Or a citywide vote at the polls, including an AHS polling vote in grades 9-12.
Douglas J. Wood Jr.
Fremont, N.H.
The letter writer is a former AHS athletic director and head football coach.
