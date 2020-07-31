To the editor:
A person has a right to feel hateful and angry but a person does not have the right to harm others physically or emotionally with their anger and hate. So, if you are feeling hateful and angry toward others, hold those feelings in your ind and heart and feel that burden -- the weight of it. Find out where that feeling of hate and anger comes from and allow yourself to see it. You can lay that burden down when you understand its source.
People are more alike than they are different. We are alike on the inside and we just look different on the outside. The political divide that is promoted by the actions and words of this POTUS (our president) is not helping or freeing anybody.
His hateful words and actions are enslaving the American people with fear.
Nancy Sander
Salisbury
