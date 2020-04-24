To the editor:
Newbury voters may not be able to cast our vote traditionally this year, but we can certainly exercise our right to vote via absentee ballot.
As you ponder your choices, think about the qualities you are looking for in a selectman who represents you in the decision-making process of town affairs.
Perhaps, it’s leadership skills or someone with a professional background and an open mind and common sense, or could it be a person who believes everyone has a right to be heard?
If this is the person you want to represent you, then I urge you to vote for Gerry Heavey for selectman. Make your vote count for you.
Evelyn Noyes
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.