To the editor:
Has anyone else noticed the proliferation of “poop bags” on the side of trails and in parks?
My wife and I have been walking every day to get some fresh air and exercise and started noticing this about two weeks ago. The culmination came last Monday when, on a walk through Maudslay State Park, we noticed upon entering that the vessel marked “contributions” was overflowing with poop bags! It boggled my mind.
I always thought that if you owned a dog and were somewhat responsible, that you would pick up after your dog. Now, I’m noticing that people are picking up after their dog and throwing the plastic bag into the woods or next to the trail or as is the case at Maudslay, piling them next to the donation box.
My wife commented would these people put a poop bag in the contribution basket at church? Obviously not.
I first started seeing this about two years ago at Salisbury State Reservation. People would pick up after their dog and then throw the filled bag into the surrounding bushes, some were left to hang from the bushes like poop-filled Christmas tree ornaments.
Because we get up and fish every morning, we usually beat the crowds up at Salisbury and one morning, a couple came walking by us as we sat overlooking the water and their dog did his business not five feet from us and they were about to walk off until we hollered at them to do something about the mess their dog had created (Salisbury supplies bags around the park) and they reluctantly came back and did so.
I have walked over 20 trails and have not seen one without a poop bag.
I guess my biggest problem with this is the fact that most of these bags will last 20 or more years and if the owners would just bury their dog waste, it would deteriorate and be gone forever. I know in the case of the Salisbury “Christmas tree,” they are still hanging from the bushes.
I have also seen overflowing trash cans on Plum Island after they are filled continue to have this litter just dumped around them. I know someone has to pick this up and I know that if I worked for that company, I would refuse to do so.
I think the police have to start handing out tickets for littering with penalties that hurt. I hate to put this burden on the police because they have enough things to worry about already, so maybe the towns hire a person to hand out tickets to those who want to shift their responsibility onto someone else.
John Liss
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.