To the editor:
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market would like to say a heartfelt thank-you to Newburyport Bank and Anna Jaques Hospital for sponsoring the 2023 summer farmers market and supporting our efforts for the past 14 years.
Thank you also goes out to the Greater Newburyport community for attending the market faithfully each summer. Additionally, thank you to David Hall, who is a visionary and forerunner of all things green in our community, and The Tannery Marketplace our beloved home away from home.
The summer market will launch on May 7. We are excited to announce that we have a number of new and compelling vendors joining us, and many of your favorite farms and food vendors are returning to the summer market. Vendor details will be forthcoming.
SHARI WILKINSON
Founder
Newburyport Farmers’ Market
