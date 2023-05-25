To the editor:
The Newburyport Horticultural Society Inc. is very grateful for all of the support that was given to make our annual plant sale a huge success.
We would first like to thank the Custom House for hosting our event on their beautiful lilac-lined lawn. Thank you to the following local businesses for their financial support: Newburyport Bank, the Institution for Savings, Rochester Electronics, Abraham’s Bagels, Beach Plum Flower Shop and Iron Tree Service.
We are also very thankful for the high school helpers who assisted with set-up and helped buyers in getting their purchases to their cars.
A special thank-you to the ukulele players who brought their music to our event. It was the perfect setting to hear “Tip Toe Through the Tulips”. For all who stopped by to purchase a plant, bring home a garden treasure, or to cheer us on, we thank you!
Funds raised by the plant sale help support local high school scholarships and Newburyport community gardens.
LORI KELLEY
Newburyport Horticultural Society
Plant sale committee
