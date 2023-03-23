To the editor:
The Newburyport Lions Club would like to thank the many local residents who supported this year’s Lions Club $5,000 raffle by purchasing one or more tickets of the only 250 sold each year.
All proceeds from the raffle go to help the Newburyport Lions continue to support the many charities we support throughout Greater Newburyport.
To list just a few: Newburyport High School senior graduation celebration; three $1,000 scholarships to NHS students; soup kitchens and food pantries; Pioneer baseball and softball leagues; Christmas gifts for local children; free eye exams and eye glasses to those in need; the Boys & Girls Club in Salisbury; as well as many other organizations throughout the year.
The list of winners are: $75 raffle winners: Mary Lou Cook of Leesburg, Florida; Frank Bertolino of Newbury; Bonnie Ward of Exeter, New Hampshire; Bill Grondin of Salem; Matthew Langmaid of Amesbury; Dave Chretian of Salisbury; Rick Bourassa of Pepperell; Steve and Chrissie Faxon of Newburyport; Heide Holmes of South Hampton, New Hampshire; Tim Guldemond of West Newbury.
$100 raffle winners: Mike Chapman of Amesbury; Mark Holland of Newburyport; Vic Plerimarchi of Newton, New Hampshire; Mike Coppinger of Newburyport; Carol Ann O’Neil of Newburyport.
$500 raffle winner: Bob Langlois of Tewksbury.
Grand prize winner of $5,000: Louisia Tumelaire of Newburtport.
We invite all men and women interested in learning more about the Lions, the world’s largest charitable organization to come to a Newburyport Lions meeting at the Starboard Galley on Water Street at 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of each month or call membership Chairman Frank Bertolino at 978-270-0365 for more information.
FRANK BERTOLINO
DON CAREY
BOB LAFRANCE
Newburyport Lions Club
Event co-Chairpersons
