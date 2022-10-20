To the editor:
The Greater Newburyport community demonstrated generosity and spirit once again when folks filled the People’s Methodist Church in support of "Write the World," a scholarship for a Newburyport High School student committed to using writing to “right” the world.
The audience was treated to a melopoeia – a commingling of music and poetry – presented by poets Rhina Espaillat and Alfred Nicol, guitarist John Tavano, and bassist/cellist Roger Kimball. “The Gallery,” a series of twenty pieces organized into six themes or “galleries,” created a wide range of images for the mind’s eye through the sounds of language and stringed instruments. Many thanks to these outstanding artists for donating their time and energy to create a memorable, moving program.
In addition, NHS student poets Riley Dougherty, Tuala Sullivan, Aibhne Martino, and Mason Chambers presented original poems that addressed issues of concern to today’s teenagers, ranging from family and dating to identity and racism. Kudos to them for spending a Sunday afternoon reminding us that listening to our youth can give us hope for the future.
Special thanks to Phil Santoro and the People’s Methodist Church for helping us feel welcome in their cozy venue.
Most importantly, heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who attended the event. We are fortunate, indeed, living in a community that encourages our youth to use their voices to bring more harmony and understanding into our world.
DEBORAH SZABO
Newburyport
