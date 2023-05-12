To the editor:
It would be highly beneficial for Newburyport if there were more electric vehicle charging stations.
Currently, there are 18,000 electric vehicles (EVs) being driven in Massachusetts. In the next four years, the state predicts that number will reach 300,000. That is almost 16 times the amount that there is now.
Additionally, former Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that requires all vehicles sold in Massachusetts to be either electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. With all of these EVs driving on the roads soon, Newburyport needs the charging infrastructure to support them.
Electric vehicles have many advantages compared to traditional gasoline cars. They don’t release harmful pollutants from their exhaust pipes, which helps to improve the air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Since electricity is generally cheaper than gasoline, EVs are more energy efficient and cost-effective to run. Additionally, EVs require less maintenance since they have fewer moving parts and don’t need oil changes.
Adopting EVs can also decrease our reliance on imported oil and create more jobs in the clean energy industry. Although they may seem like a luxury item, companies like Tesla are working to create more budget-friendly EVs and hope to begin production of a $25,000 fully electric vehicle this year.
The technology for EVs is rapidly advancing, with longer ranges and faster charging times becoming more common, making them an increasingly practical and convenient option for everyday use.
Baker signed a bill that granted $13 million in funding to local governments to install electric chargers in parking lots across the state. Newburyport was not one of them.
We should build more chargers just like other cities are currently doing in Massachusetts. An electric vehicle charging station (specifically ChargePoint, which Newburyport currently uses) costs about $10,000, a small fraction of the $93 million that Newburyport estimates that it will bring in with tax money this year.
Cashman Park, the Green Street parking lot and the MVRTA parking garage are all places where the community would benefit if charging stations were located there. Newburyport should be a leader in electric vehicle infrastructure and be prepared for a greener future.
NOAH TARKAN
Newburyport
Editor’s note: The letter writer is a Nock Middle School student.
