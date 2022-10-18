To the editor:
The Newburyport PTO Kitchen Tour and Tasting resulted in a true celebration of Newburyport’s absolute best … our generous parents, homeowners, craftsmen, designers, donors, sponsors, students and dedicated volunteers made this a spectacular experience to benefit our youth by raising more than $30,000 together.
The kitchen tour is a day where we host almost 1,000 people in eight to 10 homes that represent all budgets and styles demonstrating function and design that delights. Past tours have been planned by as few as three people and this year was different.
We thank our tour planning committee, who included Jessamyn Anderson, Melissa Cody, Christine Cioffi, Lieza Dagher, Kristen Fish, Elizabeth Goullaud, Lara Kallal, Adriana Kostan, Kate Newman, Dorene Olsen, Ryann Nickerson, Jeanne Pomeroy, Sandra Schwarzkopf, Kate Suchecki and Christy Teel.
This year included generous volunteers from a variety of organizations, as more than 80 volunteers are required for a successful event – it really does take a village.
We thank our volunteers who greeted others and managed the important flow of the tour through the curiosity and kindness of their hearts. These greeters are the highlights of the tour – welcoming attendees and caring deeply for the home they are presenting.
Thank you for the volunteer support from our friends at the Newburyport Art Association, Anna Jaques Aid Association and the Museum of Old Newbury, Newburyport High School Interact students and Sarah Sumner Design.
Thank you to our founding sponsor, Dolores Person and William Raveis Newburyport, and our title sponsor being the Institution for Savings and supporting us for decades. We thank the Newbury and Newburyport police departments for monitoring traffic flow around tour locations and health departments for guiding our food service.
We are grateful for the media partnerships with Northshore Magazine, Edible Boston, New England Home and the Newburyport Daily News. Rachel Person added a special touch with Instagram and TikTok teasers about the homes featured to spark interest.
Our ticket sellers reached an all-time high with sales and redemptions at B&G Cabinet, Custom House Maritime Museum Gift Shop, Buttermilk Baking Co., Chococoa Baking Co & Café, Newburyport Lighting, Nu Kitchen, Olive’s Coffee & Bake House and the William Raveis Real Estate office.
Our food donors delivered the flavor of Newburyport throughout the day. We thank Battle Grounds Coffee Co and Dana DeFranco, Chococoa Baking Co & Café, Figtree Kitchen, Leary’s Fine Wines & Spirits, Loretta Restaurant, Michael’s Harborside, The Newburyport Brewing Co., Newburyport Olive Oil Co., Nu Kitchen, Ohana Kitchen, and Shaws for sharing their sweet and savory bites and refreshing sips!
We thank our advertising supporters: Appleton Farms, B&G Cabinets, BLB Design/Build, Carriagetown Kitchens, Graf Architects, Holly Gagne Interior Design, Heartwood Kitchens, Joppa Design Inc., J&R Visual Landscaping Inc, LA Tiles Marble & Granite Design, Matter Communications, The Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Lighting Co, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Otto Pizza, Scott Brown Architects, Shohola Kitchens/CP Designs, Sue’s Custom Window Treatments and WECO.
Celebrating this fundraising event that supports our youth and schools, bringing guests from Boston, Providence, Portsmouth and Portland to our waterside town for high hospitality. Do visit www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com or like @NbptKitchenTour to join the fun of planning, advertising or attending next year.
KRISTIN FISH
DOREEN OLSEN
KATE SUCHECKI
2022 PTO Kitchen Tour Co-Chairpersons
