To the editor:
The Dec. 9 issue of New England Today, an online service of Yankee Magazine, has designated Newburyport one of the 10 best New England Christmas towns.
Newburyport is in good company, the other nine towns are Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Freeport, Maine; Woodstock, Vermont; Stockbridge, Massachusetts; Kennebunkport, Maine; Jackson, New Hampshire; Newport, Rhode Island; Mystic, Connecticut; and Edgartown, Massachusetts.
We are fortunate to have been selected and can thank all the specialty shops and restaurants, the city administration, the Chamber of Commerce and our forefathers for this honor.
Jim Matzen
Newburyport
