To the editor:
I applaud Ms. Glynn’s letter to the editor Friday morning ("Safer sidewalks need to be higher priority").
For way too long, the dangerous sidewalks have been written, talked and raged at. What is the city waiting for? Another series of accidents? I wrote the former mayor upon several occasions about my encounters, and to absolutely no avail. I even sent many photos of the worst sections of sidewalks in South End.
I have fallen on the Newburyport sidewalks and Clipper City Rail Trail (frozen puddles) twice, breaking two hips significantly. Interestingly on my last fall (on School Street), a resident knew someone in Public Works, called them and within months a whole section was redone.
Too late for me, but fortunately for others, a small section is now safe for approaching Atwood Park. These dangerous sidewalks are why everyone in Newburyport walks on the streets, it’s just plain safer.
So yes, rail trails and gardens and parks are pretty (though they can’t be kept up due to low work force), but pretty should not take the the place of safety.
I urge the mayor, Department of Public Services, and other significant city leaders to address this immediately.
ROBIN REATH GRAVES
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.