To the editor:
(Editor's note: the letter writer is a Newburyport School Committee member)
As an elected official, parent, and transportation professional, I know that we need fair and sustainable funding that will enable us to support and improve our schools and transportation infrastructure. To build an economy that works for everyone and respond to the impacts of climate change, we need major investments to repair and modernize our roads, sidewalks, and public transportation. Our schools will need continued investment to ensure that we recover learning losses from the pandemic and prepare our students for the challenges of the future. That's why I support the Fair Share Amendment, which is Question 1 on the ballot, to tax multi-million-dollar earners to fund transportation and public education. Question 1 would create a 4 percent tax on the portion of a person’s annual income above $1 million and require that the funds be spent only on transportation and public education. That's why the Newburyport School Committee voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of this Amendment, and it's why I will be voting "yes." I believe our wealthiest residents can afford to pay a little more of their fair share to support the critical investments our state needs.
JULIET WALKER
Newburyport
Commented
