To the editor:
I commend Newburyport's school administrators for their use of restorative justice as an alternative to school suspension for school drug and alcohol offenses.
I agree with Superintendent Sean Gallagher, who said that, "Students are obviously going to make mistakes sooner or later. But this also allows them to make amends for those mistakes and then you're welcomed back into the school community."
All Massachusetts public schools are required to use alternatives to short-term and to long-term suspensions for all but the most serious offenses. By law, examples of alternatives, in addition to restorative justice, include but are not limited to mediation, conflict resolution and collaborative problem solving. Regarding each incident, schools are required to document their use of alternatives to suspension and their reasons, if any, for not using alternatives to suspension.
High school Principal Andrew Wulf cited an incident of graffiti and that restorative practice, rather than suspension, had the student meeting and working with the custodial crew "to really understand and gain an appreciation for the amount of work that goes into cleaning the building."
Hopefully, more such practices will further reduce school short-term and long-term suspensions, in Newburyport and throughout Massachusetts.
THOMAS MELA
Newbury
