To the editor:
This letter is being written to bring attention to Newburyport Senior Center Activities Coordinator Mary Kelly, our unsung hero, in hopes that the appreciation and gratitude felt by every senior for Mary equals her recognition by the senior center, and our mayor.
Mary provides for us video contact with the center of Dublin, Ireland, during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, music, bagpipes and rootbeer floats for all. Trivia competitions with Salisbury and Amesbury senior centers to discover who will be the champs.
Art displays from adults and children of Newburyport are indistinguishable from any art gallery around town. A mere three examples of Mary’s many efforts do not do justice to her endless ideas, talents, boundless and selfless energy generated toward our unlimited activities. You must come and see for yourself. That includes you, Mr. Mayor!
Thank you, Mary, for all that you do for us.
NANCY FRENETTE
Newburyport
