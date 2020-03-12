LETTER: Portrait of a 'lady' named Tess

To the editor:
I may not look like a lady; I have white fur but with asymmetrical splotches of brown over my body. The stripe of white on my nose is not even. And one side of my face is brown while the other side is brindle colored.
I may look more like a Picasso painting rather than the “Portrait of a Lady” oil panel that hangs in the National Gallery of Art. But I try to be a lady when walking daily on my leash. Trucks and loud noises scare me, ‘specially the sound that metal boat ramps and bridges make when moving in the wind. I do love people; all kinds of people. I wag my tail a lot. I’ve mostly learned not to jump up on people when they stop and say, “What a beautiful dog.” But sometimes people cross the street when they see me walking on my leash, even though I wear a beautiful scarf around my neck.
Some people don’t think I’m pretty or sweet. They call me a pit bull. I don’t even look like a bulldog or whatever they call a pit bull. I am slender, with cute floppy ears like a corgi and soft fur like a husky because they are my cousins. I am what is called a mixed breed terrier. But I am so grateful that my owners saw only my golden eyes begging to be taken home from the rescue shelter. You see, my first nine months, I lived only outdoors in cages. I am still afraid of cages. But my family showers with me with a thousand kisses a day. They play with me.
I’ve even learned the difference between their socks and my own chew toys. I love bacon and peanut butter. I can sit, lay down and give people a handshake with my paw when they ask me. I love that my family lets me sleep at the bottom of their bed, but sometimes in the morning, I lay my head on their shoulder for one last snuggle before starting our day. I love to rest on the floor and listen to my mom play the piano. I am a very good dog in doggy day camp. I love all the other dogs I meet there. I am so good with other dogs, that sometimes at overnight camp, I am paired with shy dogs to help them not be afraid when their owners are away.
But some people still do not like me because of the way I look. People have called the animal control officer to my owner’s house even though I am always on a leash with my owner by my side. I just don’t understand why people keep calling me a pit bull.
I just want to have a roof over my head, a warm bed, a family who loves me and who still think I am a portrait of a lady, most of the time. (I apologize that sometimes I still have an accident in the house, but I am trying – really.)
Tess, as interpreted by my owner,
Penny Lazarus
Newburyport
