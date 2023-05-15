To the editor:
I just made an appointment with Newburyport’s archival center because I want to continue researching my 270-year-old Colonial house here in Newburyport.
It occurs to me that many Newburyport citizens may not know that the city has an arrival center or even what an archival center is.
The Newburyport archival center is located on the basement floor for the city’s public library. It was established in the 1980s when the city was experiencing its remarkable transition from a poor to an affluent municipality.
Our archival center has a vast collection documenting the founding of the early English colonies in Salem, Marblehead, Ipswich, Newbury, Newburyport and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The collection includes books, maps, letters, wills and a large portfolio of photographs.
The very special aspect of Newburyport’s archival center is that it is maintained and cared for by a trained archival librarian. Archival librarians have sophisticated skills not shared by regular librarians.
Newburyport’s archival center is used not only by scholars but also by regular citizens from the entire United States who are searching for knowledge about their ancestors.
I encourage today’s citizens to visit this wonderful resource.
MARY GAYDEN WILKINS HASLINGER
Newburyport
