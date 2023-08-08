To the editor:
Newburyport’s current code of ordinances regarding the definition of historically significant buildings designates buildings that are 75 years or older as historically significant. However, we should update this threshold to 50 years or older.
As a student of urban planning and design and a member of the Newburyport Historical Commission, I cannot help but be overwhelmed by the significance of Newburyport’s journey as a community.
In the 1960s and 1970s, the city faced an immense challenge – the looming threat of urban renewal. The call for progress tempted many places nationwide to sacrifice their historical treasures, but our beloved Newburyport took a different path. A path that forever changed the destiny of our city.
Our city has a rich history that we hold dear, and Newburyporters have always taken pride in preserving that heritage. The currently implemented ordinance protects our historical treasures, ensuring we retain the charm and character that defines Newburyport. However, as we progress and evolve, we must balance preserving our past and embracing our future.
By lowering the age threshold for historically significant buildings from 75 to 50 years, we open the doors to embrace structures from more recent decades.
Though not as old as some historical landmarks, these buildings still hold valuable memories and stories of our community’s growth and development. The National Register and most cities in Massachusetts regard structures 50 years or older as historically significant.
Why is Newburyport not following this widely accepted guideline, especially considering the importance we place on our historical structures? Recognizing their significance strengthens our identity and connection to our city’s evolving narrative.
Moreover, this change allows us to engage younger generations in our shared history. As we honor buildings from more recent times, we encourage a sense of pride and ownership among our youth in our city’s past. By involving them in the preservation efforts, we ensure that our heritage continues to be valued and cherished for generations.
We must acknowledge that our ability to adapt and embrace change makes us a vibrant and forward-thinking community. Updating the ordinance demonstrates our commitment to preserving our history while creating opportunities for new and exciting developments.
We remain true to our roots while fostering an environment encouraging growth and innovation.
BIFF BOUSE
Newburyport
