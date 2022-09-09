To the editor:
It’s Sept. 4, and I have just completed a several-year local history project. I think back to 17 years ago when I first visited the library archival center having no prior knowledge of Newburyport history. The staff and volunteers were always ready to teach and share their knowledge. And how much fun we’ve had over the years.
Researchers understand how valuable this historical resource is for Newburyport. We have one of the best archival center collections of local history in New England and certainly one of the most productive for publications and local history projects for the city’s benefit.
During the past 20-plus years, at least 30 books and dozens of newspaper and magazine articles have been published. Our archives have provided documentation for graduate degree thesis work and genealogical research, and Nathaniel Philbrick, an author of history and winner of the National Book Award conducted research here for his latest publication.
Over the years, volunteers have logged in several thousand hours of documenting our inventory, scanning and organizing hundreds of images and answering inquiries from around the U.S., Canada, and overseas. Volunteers have compiled notebooks filled with articles, postcards, and documentation on various local history topics.
Staff and volunteers have assisted with the annual If This House Could Talk program and at least 120 homeowners have participated. The Newburyport Preservation Trust historic house plaque program has recently completed its 100th house history research project. At least 35 interpretative history panels are located on the Garrison Trail, Joppa Park, and Clipper City Rail Trail and are scattered throughout the city. All these stories begin in our city archives.
Thank you to the library and archival staff, library board members, volunteers, and elected officials for their unwavering work and support. Our library archival center is a treasure.
Ghlee Woodworth
Newburyport
