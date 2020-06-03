To the editor:
In 1971, my husband and I and baby daughter traveled through Hong Kong on our way home from our Peace Corps assignment in Uganda.
We had been living in the dictatorship of Idi Amin for a year and a half and so the freedom and entrepreneurial energy of Hong Kong was astonishing.
It is with a heavy heart that I read today’s headlines in The Boston Globe, “Hong Kong’s special relationship with the US to end.” We have watched as the valiant people of Hong Kong have peacefully protested for their rights.
Opposing extradition of Hong Kong citizens to mainland China to be tried in their court systems and to face punishment in mainland China was worth their struggle.
Hong Kong’s unique status with their rights were guaranteed in the Joint Declaration in 1984 when Britain ended its territorial claims on Hong Kong with the then-leader of China Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher.
The treaty stated that Hong Kong would be handed over to China in 1997 and for 50 years it would retain its rights and independent status until 2047. Deng said China would honor the agreement and that socialism would not be acceptable to Hong Kong. This was dubbed “One country, two systems.”
But Hong Kong’s independence and rights have been eroded by China and now under the guise of national security, China’s governing body has voted to use a new national security law to stifle free speech and punish dissenters.
On today’s Wall Street Journal opinion page, there is a suggestion that citizens of Hong Kong could receive green cards to come to the United States. It would be a worthwhile consideration for people who share our values.
Sue Heersink
Newburyport
