To the editor:
The Newbury Board of Selectmen and the Finance Committee met Tuesday night at our first virtual public interactive meeting using the health-safe Zoom platform.
This conjoined meeting opened and closed within 15 minutes, ignoring an agenda set, dedicating it instead to votes extending the date of the Town Meeting and postponing our democratic elections.
For the fourth consecutive meeting over the last two months, the selectmen closed without public discourse as the “citizen concerns” portion of the meeting was once again not recognized and/or ignored. Under every circumstance, the public’s voice should never be quelled, and never should this be done as a matter of planned course.
Certainly, the Town Meeting due to the necessary public interaction will be a challenge to safely undertake. When people limits are raised for public gatherings, the physical notion of such citizen proximity will bear the consequence of reduced public participation as still-heightened awareness of the virus and citizen susceptibility play a significant role moving forward.
Virtual meetings are a step toward the future and greater citizen involvement. The technology now available allowing for citizen engagement at public meetings at will needs to be embraced and fostered. These are unchartered waters, but it is our responsibility to ford through these troubled waters to find real solutions and not simply wade through them at the expense of public engagement and servitude.
These are trying times for everyone, however, there should never be an instance where our democratic elections are postponed. Our country over the past 250 years has weathered a Civil War, World Wars, influenza, polio and other challenges to our electoral system yet always has the vote taken place.
That our country, or our town, would extend finite electoral terms voted on by citizens under the auspices of public safety should be disturbing to every voter.
The town mails quarterly property tax bills and excise bills, but is unable or unwilling to utilize the same methods to allow for the democratic process to take place via ballot.
Electoral ballots could be mailed to registered voters in the same manner tax bills are, with directives how to process to a safe environment provided for electoral officers where a random number/letter assigned to match to the registered voter to protect the sanctity and anonymity of our votes can be ascertained and counted. The tools are available to accomplish this with righteous accommodations considered and employed for the safety of all.
Critical responsibility for our government is to hold elections on time, as scheduled. To postpone voting, ever, as too dangerous to undertake should be read as a real danger to citizen liberty; that is not hyperbole. To not do so sets a dangerous governmental precedent.
The certain success of our democracy has always rested in the combined abilities and efforts of citizens and government to adapt and overcome. And these times demand of we to once again prove we are a democracy steeped of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Jack Rybicki
Newbury
