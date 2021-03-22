To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the Planning Board and the Historical Commission for their thoughtful consideration of the Institution for Savings' expansion proposal.
As unpaid volunteers, they spent countless hours over 14 months reviewing and deliberating on a multitude of plans and participating in numerous hearings. Throughout all of it, they maintained their professionalism and objectivity in faithfully adhering to the criteria set forth in the zoning ordinance.
This was a significant accomplishment given the prominence of the bank and its supporters – which included the mayor of Newburyport – and the fact that the bank and its attorney continually utilized, to quote the chair of the Historical Commission, “disinformation, distraction and even bullying to try to get their way.”
Pushing back against a historic financial institution and one of the major donors to city causes (I won’t use this letter to quibble over whether the donations are required under the Community Reinvestment Act) takes courage and integrity; these actions show that the boards take their volunteer work seriously.
In addition, in spite of the carping by the bank’s CEO, Michael Jones, the boards accorded the bank unprecedented deference to try to get a positive outcome.
For example, despite repeated requests in the 14 months of permitting, the bank managed to trim only about 1,000 square feet off of a 16,000-square-foot project that members of both boards had called far too massive for the neighborhood.
It was this uncompromising position that proved fatal to the proposal. In the end, the bank simply couldn’t take "yes" for an answer. Michael Jones’ statement to The Daily News after the March 17 "no" vote underscores the bank’s attitude and posture during the proceedings: arrogant and dismissive.
For their work on this project, the Planning Board and Historical Commission members should be thanked and supported.
Whether that deserved support will appear is still an open question as the bank has stated it will appeal the denial in court. This will require the city to defend the decision of the Planning Board in litigation.
It is the duty of Mayor Donna Holaday to support her duly appointed volunteer board members and to direct the city solicitor to defend the Planning Board’s decision denying the bank’s proposal. Let’s hope she does just that.
Mark Griffin
Newburyport
