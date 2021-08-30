To the editor:
I always try to remember how fortunate I am to live in Newburyport and every so often, something happens to remind me.
Such was the case for the past two weeks when David Yang and the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival came to town. It is a thrill every year when they arrive, always with a new and interesting program, including open rehearsals and concerts in intimate home settings, as well as a free concert, lectures and more.
This year, however, they outdid themselves with a program so unique that it featured a tuba performing with a string quartet! And as if the world premiere of a commissioned piece wouldn’t be enough, we were treated to the composer himself in conversation with the audience.
Due to COVID, this year’s performances took place outdoors, adding a special treat for the audience. While we enjoyed listening amid the beauty of nature, the musicians contended with buzzing bugs, wind-blown scores and blaring pop music from passing boats.
Nevertheless, their dedication, their professionalism, their warmth and their sheer talent triumphed over all obstacles. It was almost impossible not to jump up at the end of each concert to hug the musicians, who offered so much of themselves at each performance and provided so much joy to their audiences.
Having grown up in New York City, I am amazed every year that concerts of this caliber are available just a few blocks from my home in Newburyport.
Bravo and thanks to the NCMF board of directors – Beth Dyer Clary, John Moreland, Susan Swan, Patricia Cannon, Gage Cogswell, Sherry Rogers, Anne Verret-Speck and Mia Yim – for their commitment to organizing this event.
What a gift to our community!
Deborah Szabo
Newburyport
