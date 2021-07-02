To the editor:
We want to gratefully acknowledge and credit the dedicated staff members of the Newbury Town Library for quickly solving unforeseeable problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This unstoppable staff immediately recognized the new resources that would have to be planned and put into action to continue supporting patrons young and old. Along with regular day-to-day operations of the library, the staff considered it highly important to adapt usual services and programs while adding new, innovative ones.
NTL staff created virtual programs, a stay-at-home library, and an emergency/COVID-19 webpage.
In addition, they scheduled and organized curbside pickups, including free craft supplies, provided online library cards, increased newsletters and collaborated with the Council on Aging to provide outreach to seniors.
The NTL staff was evidently busier inside the building than usual during the pandemic — quite the opposite of one would think! They ensured that our library stayed the cultural and educational place we’ve all come to know, love and depend on.
Librarians create space and plans for us to learn, share, create, converse, play, study, read, relax and explore – at home or in person — for free.
The Friends of the Newbury Town Library
Tammy Cotter, President
Patty Olson, Vice President
Pam Myers-Kinney, Treasurer
Linda Rivera, Secretary
Maureen Haley, Director at large
Joan Friedman, Director at large
