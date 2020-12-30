To the editor:
Recently my wife had a fall in our home in Newburyport and shattered her elbow. Within 10 minutes the ambulance and Fire Department responded and delivered her to the ER at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Her care, and my being kept up on what was happening was outstanding! Everyone was so helpful and pleasant and her stay there was "enjoyable".
Dr. Eric Fu from Sports Medicine North was the physician and Michelle Riopel from the AJH staff were fantastic. We can't thank them enough.
They were also instrumental in getting her admitted to the Portsmouth Rehab Hospital at Pease.
Too often these dedicated individuals are not praised enough, but we certainly appreciate all they have done to make her speedy recovery possible.
Roger Fuller
Newburyport
