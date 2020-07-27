To the editor:
I found Ghlee Woodworth’s new book, “Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume 1," to be a treasure!
Whether you have lived in Newburyport all your life, or left after high school as I did, I think you will have a new appreciation for this very special place after reading it. The author has assembled a marvelous collection of photographs, some of which she took herself, to help tell her story.
Many of us think we know how the restoration and preservation came about, but I predict that you will learn a great deal more when you read this book presented in a very readable format. I found the human interest aspects particularly enjoyable.
I only regret that I am unable to go on some of the Heritage Tours that the author is so well-known for giving. In some ways, perhaps the book is even better.
I believe those of us who consider ourselves Newburyporters to be very fortunate to have such an outstanding rendition of the story behind our unique city. Let me add my praise and appreciation to the author for this splendid book.
Sally Ann Lavery
Exeter, N.H.
