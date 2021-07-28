To the editor:
A note of praise for the Albanese Brothers, who are digging up on the old road on Lafayette Road, Salisbury, and inserting the pipes for sewage.
These man work well together, very diligently. They start at a certain time and finish at a certain time. They are doing a good job.
As we observe them through our glass porch, they are moving right along every day. And they are very considerate of cars passing by.
The Fushpanski family
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.