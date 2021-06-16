To the editor:
I would like to thank and commend Ward 4 city councilor, Christine Wallace for her tremendous efforts and relentless work in establishing a safety zone along the stretch of Merrimac Street between Plummer and Moulton Streets. Her work has prioritized the safety of the children and parents using the Pioneer Field, the residents of the neighborhood and pedestrians and motorists along that stretch of road. With the new addition of banning street parking on Merrimac Street during ball games, that stretch of road will become safer for all, especially during games.
I have lived on Merrimac Street across from Pioneer Field for the past 26 years. I have appealed to every single ward councilor during that time to try to resolve the problems that the congestion, parking and speeding pose to the neighborhood and to the children that use the park. Not one ward councilor in the past 26 years has made any significant effort or progress to resolve these problems, let alone to acknowledge that a serious problem even exists. Councilor Wallace has made safety a priority and in her first term as Ward 4 councilor, accomplishing what no one before her has been either willing or able to do.
There is more work to be done on this issue, including creating safer crossing zones and additional parking for games, but Councilor Wallace has made great progress in bringing attention, garnering city support and resolving some of the dangerous conditions on this stretch of Merrimac Street, and she should be commended for her efforts.
Cheryl Andonian
Newburyport
