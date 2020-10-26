To the editor:
I agree with Deborah Goss (Letters to the editor, Oct. 22) that it is important for voters to consider the facts. Unlike her, however, I prefer facts that are true and not warmed-over talking points from Fox News and right-wing websites run by the likes of Steve Bannon or shady Russian operatives.
In the six speeches Trump gave over the five days of Oct. 12-16 there are 46 instances of false and/or misleading claims. You do not have to take my word for it. You can check for yourself on Factcheck.org, a nonprofit which keeps both parties honest.
I commend Ms. Goss in managing to include almost as many false and/or misleading claims in her recent letter to The Daily News. Since there are far too many to allow a critical examination of each one lets take one of the most egregious – Trump’s tax cuts.
Ms. Goss is concerned that Biden will reverse these cuts. Is she not aware that the cuts for the ordinary taxpayer are due to automatically expire in five years? Meanwhile the corporate tax cuts from a rate of 35% to a 21% tax rate are permanent. This tax bill was rammed through Congress via the Republican majority, written in private with no hearings on its substance, thus ensuring that over 80% of 1.5 trillion in tax benefits over 10 years goes to the wealthiest Americans. It is so like Trump and the Senate Republicans to sprinkle some crumbs to the public and take the lion’s share for themselves. You bet Biden will rescind these tax cuts. They are a disgrace.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
