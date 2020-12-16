To the editor:
The balance of powers has been preserved. The Supreme Court justices by a 9-0 vote rejected the lawsuit initiated and submitted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and co-signed by a dozen Republican AGs and over a hundred Republican congressmen.
The rejection of their seditious act delivers Donald Trump a resounding defeat of his attempt to usurp the presidency.
This attempted coup should not end with the SCJ’s decision but should be followed with a condemnation of those who supported Trump’s attempted subversion of our Constitution and election process. Shame on them!
Those elected officials in Congress who signed on should be recalled by their states and replaced by those who truly swear to uphold the Constitution and our democracy. Joe Biden legally won the election in those states that Paxton et al. challenged, and the Supreme Court unanimously concurred that the votes cast in his favor cannot be invalidated.
Finally, one of the branches of our government acted with integrity and independence to defend the assault on our freedom. Now, onward, forward to the arrival of a better America at noon on Jan. 20, 2021.
Christopher Dollas
Byfield
