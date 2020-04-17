To the editor:
The virus crossed our border on President Trump’s watch. He watched the virus spread and did little to stop the invader.
Only when the virus had Uncle Sam by the throat did he lift a finger. He washes his hands of any personal responsibility for failing to provide for the nation’s defense. He denies any blame for the death and destruction that the virus has wreaked upon our nation. He’s a modern day Pontius Pilate.
The only folks with the courage to confront the viral beast mano a mano are the nurses, doctors, first responders, pharmacists and supermarket cashiers. They are America’s warriors, not our president.
The president has blood on his hands but he will never admit it. At the time, we need a Profile in Courage, we get a profile in cowardice fermented in a cauldron of narcissism.
Terry Lee Harrington, RN, NP
Salisbury
