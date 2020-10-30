To the editor:
Voters, have you reviewed Donald J. Trump’s and Joe Biden’s goals and plans on their campaign websites?
The current president is making it an easier assignment since he doesn’t state any. Zero. In contrast, Joe Biden lays out plans and policy ideas for all major areas within presidential responsibility.
If you haven’t yet voted, consider this: Would you send your kids to a school with no curriculum? Work for or start a company with no business plan? Go off to fight with no mission, no command? Get on a plane without a navigation system or a sailboat with no rudder? Have surgery without a diagnosis?
The sitting president is a con man and his judicial appointments will ultimately benefit him and his business interests, while individuals’ rights are chipped away. Trump’s only plan is regression.
How many steps back will it take before we need to waste precious time moving forward again to where we are now, where we were four years ago, 30 years ago?
Voters of all ages and backgrounds, let's step forward together with a decisive vote for that old-fashioned notion of American progress and the Biden/Harris ticket.
Jeanne Masher
Rowley
