To the editor:
I agree with editor Dave Rogers’ column which appeared in The Daily News today ("From the Editor: Preston's lack of transparency is concerning," Sept. 7, 2022).
Dave Rogers has a valid point when he writes that City Councilor at large Connie Preston “left out important facts while they were getting ready to vote on adding zoning regulations to how short term rental units work in the city.”
In my opinion, this is extremely concerning conduct from a sitting city councilor. For the past eight months, Councilor Preston has been participating in and proposing specific amendments on STRU zoning, licensing, and regulations that clearly favor her husband’s financial interests as an owner of an STRU. There is no excuse for Councilor Preston’s failure to connect the dots and make full disclosure to her fellow city councilors as well as to the State Ethics Commission. In this potential conflict of interest, it would seem obvious for Councilor Preston to have asked the city and the Ethics Commission for an opinion or written permission to participate in any STRU matters.
I am aware that the state and the city have required reading, training and acknowledgement of understanding of compliance with the conflict of interest laws for all municipal employees. In my opinion, the true test of whether a matter is or is not a conflict of interest is in disclosure, disclosure, disclosure.
Because a resident made public this possible conflict of interest, Councilor Preston was forced to give the information to the state and city last week, after the Aug. 29 meeting had already been held. The question remains, does Councilor Preston have a conflict of interest or not? I think it is possible she may have violated M.G.L. c. 268A conflict of interest law, sections 6, 19, 23, and/or others.
What is the next step? Does the State Ethics Commission or our own city government determine if a violation has occurred? This issue is too serious to ignore.
We should be able to trust that our elected city officials do not have hidden personal agendas. Until such time that the facts are collected and the proper authority decides if there is an actual conflict of interest, I feel that Councillor Preston should be recused from any further participation in or voting on STRU ordinances. If recusal is unsuccessful, I agree with Councilor Cameron that we should let the whole STRU idea die before accepting Councilor Preston’s amendments.
Rita Mihalek
Newburyport
