To the editor:
Private medical practices are having trouble having their personal protective equipment (PPE) orders filled because the Centers for Disease Control has ordered the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to ration them to priority locations such as hospitals.
So if such practices are having difficulty protecting their medical workers what chance does a supermarket or other public-facing organization have in securing protective items such as face masks?
Manufacturers of PPEs are suspending orders to medical practices and are being forced to redirect them in order to comply to federal requirements, so that states can control inventories and then, in turn, ration them to medical care givers.
So how far down the priority scale is a supermarket? Isn't it absurd that hospitals have staff that are fully protected but the patients they see have no protection?
Logic would dictate that that there would be a lot less people infected with COVID-19 if they were offered simple measures of protection like nonmedical face masks. But instead, the masses are exposed while caregivers are being assaulted by waves of unprotected people who are sick. This is government at its worst.
In this scenario of madness, there remains only one source of hope. The pervasive efforts of thousands of volunteers, donors and organizers of informal networks that produce and distribute cloth face masks to public-facing people, immunocompromised individuals and other vulnerable populations like the elderly will likely save thousands of lives.
The failure of government in function and substance is glaring during this crises.
There are numerous posts on social media and stories in media of public officials gloating on isolated acts of "making a difference" such as the distribution of PPEs usually funded by private, not public, sources.
But the reality is that only the collective force of loving, caring private citizens will remain the only effective response in repelling the scourge of COVID-19.
Joe D'Amore
Groveland
The letter writer's organization, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, has produced and distributed more than 600 face masks.
