To the editor:
I am a member of the board of trustees of the Institution for Savings and proud to be associated with an organization that enjoys an undisputed 200-year history of being a good neighbor.
Our buildings are immaculate, our properties meticulously maintained.
I was born, raised and lived in the neighborhood abutting the bank for 25 years. Many of my oldest and dearest friends live in Ward 2. I would never advocate for anything I believed to be contrary to their best interests.
I am intimately familiar with that area, having walked it hundreds of times on my way uptown and to school. I know of its charm, character and constraints.
I learned early on the value of compromise in settling any dispute. The bank has listened to the neighbors and made changes accordingly throughout the process.
We resolved the parking problem, enclosed the generator, changed the building materials, and ultimately redesigned the entire structure. With every problem we addressed, neighbors moved the goal posts and came up with new objections.
As the three-time past chairperson of Salisbury’s Planning Board, I know firsthand the angst that can accompany making tough decisions, especially ones that conflict with abutters’ wishes. I also know the deep satisfaction of following the law to allow private property owners to use their land as allowed by code.
Planning Board members should listen to the concerns of abutters, and I commend them for doing so. They have no obligation, however, to appease unreasonable demands or ameliorate all concerns. It is near impossible to do so.
Change can be disconcerting. Often, only the passage of time allows people to accept it. Consider when city officials made State Street one way or took a thriving shoe store by eminent domain to build a municipal parking lot.
Critics at that time said it was the beginning of the downtown’s demise. Time has proven them wrong. City officials made those decisions in the best interest of Newburyport’s citizens. All due respect, I contend that allowing a thriving downtown institution to build an addition they desperately need to prosper in an increasingly competitive world is in the same collective interest.
This project is better, safer and more attractive as the result of the process we have been through. Please join me in supporting this project’s approval.
Freeman Condon
Salisbury
