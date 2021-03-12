To the editor:
This week, I listened to a Newburyport Zoning Board of Appeals hearing held Tuesday for a project on 21-27 Hancock St.
Before I go any further, I’d like to commend the selfless individuals who serve on this committee (and others) tasked with the running of this city. We all owe them our thanks.
The developer of this parcel would like to build a pair of large two-family homes, each roughly 3,000 square feet in size. Each of the four homes will have a two-car garage, and run roughly from the front of the parcel to the back fence line with minimum setbacks.
The lot is relatively large for the South End, but the sizes of the proposed homes are not in keeping with the neighborhood. Most of the surrounding homes are of a more modest size and are on smaller parcels of land.
Lisa Mead is the attorney representing the developer. In the hearing this week, I heard her return several times to the same points to make her case.
The homes on the northern side of the property adjacent to the bike path are apparently covered by a “special use permit.”
When committee members questioned the size and density of the project, Ms. Mead said that could not be challenged under a special use permit. She also stated numerous times that the project would be an improvement over the current situation.
Given that the lot currently houses a number of discarded powerboats and trucks covered with weeds, that is a pretty low bar to jump over.
Several mature trees will be removed in order to complete this project. On the plus side, the developer is planning to fully re-landscape the property, including the area along the bike path. But, it will take many years for these new trees and shrubs to grow to meaningful sizes.
Admittedly, it would be nice to see the property developed. But, that project needs to be in keeping with scale of the rest of the neighborhood.
I ask that the ZBA send this project back to the drawing board in order to develop something more in keeping with the neighborhood.
Tracy Fischer
Newburyport
